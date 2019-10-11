Obituary: Elsie Mary (Proulx) Soucy, 91

Elsie Mary (Proulx) Soucy, 91, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Guy J. Soucy, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019 after a long illness fought with courage, positivity and great resilience. She was born and raised in Bristol, where she would build her beautiful life.Elsie attended local schools and worked as a secretary at The Barnes Group before raising her own family with Guy. Elsie was a nurturer, and her greatest joy was in raising her children, hosting extended friends and family on holidays, or any time of the year. She had a passion for cooking and enjoyed creating and experimenting with recipes, and it has been said that “she made the best Italian meatballs in town for a little French girl!” She enjoyed watching the UConn Husky Girls’ Basketball games, figure skating, music, and her favorite cardinals throughout the year. To know Elsie was not only to love her, but to appreciate her special dry wit, thoughtfulness, warmth, quiet demeanor, and keen common sense. She was fond of the simple things in life and believed in the true meaning of “richness” in family and friends.Elsie leaves behind her son, Mark Soucy and his wife Linda, of Cheshire, her daughters Deborah Kelley of Bristol, CT and Lynda Zurolo of Waukesha, WI; her grandchildren Jill Kelley-Mastro and husband Ryan of Lyme, CT and Kreg D. Kelley, of Key West FL; and great-grandchildren, Elias and Violet Mastro, of Lyme CT, who always put the brightest sparkle in her eyes.Elsie is also survived by her sister, Eva (Proulx) Grano of Columbia CT, sisters-in-law Nancy Proulx and Nancy Suchinski, of Bristol CT, Teresa Gelormin o of Harwinton, CT, and brother-in-law Joseph Soucy of Bristol, along with a host of loving nieces, nephews and special friends. She will be especially missed by her goddaughter, June Laurendeau of Alachua, FL . She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Irene (Gobeille) Proulx, brothers Albert Proulx, Eugene Proulx, and sisters Doris Markie and Rita Laurendeau, as well as her son-in-law, William P. Kelley.The family extends their gratitude to the remarkable staff of Shady Oaks Assisted Living for the loving care, support, and friendships Elsie deeply cherished. It will never be forgotten. To honor Elsie’s wishes, there will be no formal services. A private service and burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research , 501 St.Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (online at stjude.org) or a children-focused charity of one’s choice. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

