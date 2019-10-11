Obituary: Jean (Lozier) Laferriere, 100

Jean (Lozier) Laferriere, 100, of Bristol, widow of Willard Laferriere, died on Saturday (October 5, 2019) at The Pines at Bristol. Jean was born on April 2, 1919 in Fort Kent, ME and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Bouchard) Lozier.

She has been a Bristol resident since 1955 where she was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Before retiring, she was the food supervisor of the kitchen at Nursing Care Center of Bristol, now known as The Pines.

Things she enjoyed in her life were cooking, jig-saw puzzles, playing solitaire, and eating seafood. She loved time with her family and friends and had many fond memories of vacationing at Lake Bomoseen in Vermont.

Jean is survived by three children: Tina Krull and husband, Jerry of Bristol, Danny Laferriere and wife, Jatinna of Norwood, NY, and Anne Wolfe of Ocean Isle, NC; eight grandchildren: Richard Laferriere, Jr., Jerry Krull, Jr., Angel Krull, Farrah Rhoades, Matthew Laferriere, twins-Danny Laferriere, Jr. and Lundon Laferriere, and Blake Laferriere; two great-grandchildren: Kirsten Laferriere and Amber Rhoades; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Michael Stella. She was predeceased by a son, Richard Laferriere, Sr., and her four brothers and one sister. Private funeral services were held on Wednesday (October 9, 2019) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial was follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Springs, MD 20910. Please visit Jean’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com