Leaf collection dates announced

The City of Bristol has extended its leaf collection dates from Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Dec. 13, weather permitting, to assist local residents will Fall leaf cleanup. The expansion also affects residents who subscribe to the “green barrel” yard waste service. Leaves must be bagged in brown biodegradable bags that can be found at local hardware or home improvement stores. Bags that contain branches, rocks, and/or dirt are not permitted, and therefore will not be collected by Public Works crews.

Bristol residents can bring their leaf bags to the transfer station, 685 Lake Ave. each Saturday in November from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A valid driver’s license is required for proof of residence. There is no charge, and you do not need a transfer station pass.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works at (860)584-6125, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the most updated information follow us on social media or view bristolct.gov/220/Public-Works