Obituary: Eugene F. Yarkosky, 87

Eugene F. Yarkosky, 87, of Bridgeport, died peacefully on Friday (October 11, 2019) at his home surrounded by his family. Eugene was born on August 21, 1932 in Bridgeport and was a son of the late William and Anna (Ottacka) Yarkosky.

Eugene was raised in Bridgeport and graduated from the University of Bridgeport as an analytical chemist. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He worked at Enthone in Milford until retiring. Eugene most currently resided at home in Bristol with his daughter, Elaine. He enjoys collecting books and reading.

Eugene is survived by his three children: Jason Yarkosky, Angela Yarkosky, Elaine Grenier; his sister: Ann Marie Sherwood; his five grandchildren: Evalynne, Jamison, Ryan, Kevin, Kyle; and his one great grandson: Finn. In addition to his parents, Eugene is predeceased by his two sons: Kenneth and Lawrence Yarkosky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (October 18, 2019) at St. Ann Church, 481 Brewster Street, Bridgeport at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday (October 17, 2019) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol between 6 PM and 8 PM.

Please visit Eugene’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com