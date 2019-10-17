Obituary: James V. Borelli, 66

James V. Borelli, 66, of Terryville, husband of Ann “Chris” (Finkenzeller) Borelli passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13, 2019 after a brave battle with Leukemia at the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven.

Jim was born January 2, 1953 in Bristol, CT, the son of late Vito and Angelina (Ciarmella) Borelli. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Shop Rite of Canton. Jim enjoyed gardening, watching the Yankees, going to the casino, and traveling. Perhaps his best time was spent eating a good meal with his loving family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jimi Borelli, his wife Kellie, and their three children Isabella, Charlie, and Max of Wilmington, NC; his daughter, Susie Parenti, her husband Mike and their son Eli of Bristol; his step-daughter, Sue Adams and her fiancé Todd Fador of Terryville; his sister, Anna Rose LeBlanc and her husband Maury of Bristol, a sister and brother-in-law, nieces, a nephew, and several cousins.

Funeral services are private. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made in Jim's honor to the American Red Cross, 209 Farmington Ave., Farmington, CT 06032