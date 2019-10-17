Obituary: John C. Parker, 63

John C. Parker, 63, of Bristol, CT and Otis, MA, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at home. He was born on May 2, 1956 in Bristol, son of the late Ralph T. and Rita (Clark) Parker.

John was the loving husband of Lynn (Fitzsimons) Parker for 19 years. He enjoyed motorcycles, cars, snow mobiles, skiing and boating. Ever since John was young, he spent his summers in Otis, MA with his family. John was an auto wholesaler doing business at D&D Autoworks for many years. He was a caring and generous man who loved his family and his many friends dearly. John enjoyed nothing more than spending time with Lynn, his five grandchildren, and his countless friends. Never one to shy away from company, John enjoyed entertaining and welcoming family and friends alike into his home.

Besides his wife, Lynn, John is survived by his son Brett Griswold (Nicola) of NJ; daughter Jessica Brewer of Bristol; son Kevin Griswold of Bristol; grandchildren Ashton, Cameron, Ella, Isla, and Farrah; brothers William Parker of Suffield, Thomas Parker of Cromwell, sisters Ellen Granger of Florida, Kathleen Nelson of Burlington, Beth Egliskis of TX and several nieces, nephews and many friends. He is pre-deceased by his sister Suzanne Santerre.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Bristol from 5PM until 8PM. John’s funeral will leave at 9:30 AM from the funeral home on Friday, October 18th 2019 and proceed to St. Joseph Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

