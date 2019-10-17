Obituary: Lucy Josephine (Diditto) Leguillou, 82

Lucy Josephine (Diditto) Leguillou, 82, of Bristol, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Sharon Health Care Center.

Born in New Britain on October 30, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Rosario and Anna Diditto. She attended catholic schools in New Britain, where she excelled at singing in the church choir, and went on to enlist in the U.S. Army. She proudly served her country for five years during Vietnam Era, and was honorably discharged in 1969. She worked for the Naval Criminal Investigative Services in Washington, DC for a brief time following her military service, and returned home where she worked for the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections for more than 20 years until her retirement. A loving mother, grandmother and sister, she will be dearly missed.

She leaves her son, Jacques Leguillou and his daughter, London; her sisters, Josie Catanzaro and Yolanda Fiumara; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Lucy’s life on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 6 p.m., followed by Military Honors. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com