Obituary: Seymone (Aube) Roberts, 81

Seymone (Aube) Roberts, 81, widow of Paul E. Roberts passed Wednesday, October 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 29, 1937 in Barre Town, VT and was a daughter of the late Leonide and Blanche (Landry) Aube. She worked many years for Dr. Allam and then for Stephen Auto Mall before retiring at the age of 72. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, and was a volunteer at the Bristol Senior Center. She is survived by, two daughters and sons-in-law, Jo-Ann and Richard Martin and Sharon and Mark Peterson all of Bristol, two sons and daughters-in-law, Darrin and Judy Roberts of Manchester, CT and Steven and Sheila Roberts also of Bristol, two sisters and a brother-in-law, Gloria Aube and Lucille and Jim Heinzelman all of Orlando, FL, and a brother, Leonard Aube, of Denver, CO, her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her many extended family and friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Brian Roberts. The family wishes to thank the Bristol Hospital Hospice Staff. The funeral will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 9am from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a mass at 10am in St. Matthew Church, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. The Roberts family invites you to send a condolence message in Seymone’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

