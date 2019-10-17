Obituary: Stephen Stanley Piotrowski, 70

Stephen Stanley Piotrowski, 70, of Bristol, passed away following a lengthy illness on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at UCONN Health Center.

Born in Bristol on July 12, 1949, he was the younger of two sons to the late Stanley (Stan the Man) and Marion (Rubino) Piotrowski. Raised in Plainville, he was a proud Blue Devil playing football during his high school years, graduating in 1968. He went on to attend Northampton Business College from where he earned his Associates Degree, and was the proprietor of Central Café in Plainville for many years until declining health forced him to retire. Upon retirement, he took on the daunting task of caring for his elderly parents. His care and compassion helped extend their lives into their 90’s. Stephen was an avid sports fan, focusing on the NY Giants, the Red Sox and the Celtics.

He is survived by his children, Gary of Plainville and Jenna of S.C., and their mother, Paula (Pandolfo) Piotrowski of Southington; his devoted brother and his wife, Richard and Claudia Piotrowski of Plainville; his uncle, Gasper “Sonny” Rubino and his wife, Mary; his niece, Courtney and nephew, Rick, Jr. and his wife, Tara, along with many cousins and friends.

Stephen may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Community Fund, PO Box 156, Plainville, CT 06062.

Honoring his wishes, his family will celebrate his life privately.