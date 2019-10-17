Obituary: Yolanda “Dolly” (Frascona) Bowden Morehouse, 95

Yolanda “Dolly” (Frascona) Bowden Morehouse, 95, widow of James Bowden, Sr., and Otho Morehouse Sr., died on Friday (October 11, 2019) at The Pines at Bristol. Yolanda was born on September 7, 1924 in the Bronx, NY and was the youngest of six children of the late Carmen and Rosalie (Rao) Frascona. She was raised and attended school in the Bronx. She has been a longtime resident of the Bristol area where she worked for New Departure. In her later years she lived for a time in Tallahassee, FL where she took up part-time employment at Wal-Mart. A member of Heritage United Pentecostal Church, Bristol, she enjoyed sewing and knitting and she loved her grandchildren.

Yolanda is survived by four sons: Thomas Bowden and wife, Geri of Greenwich, NY, James Bowden, Jr. of Torrington, Kevin Bowden and wife, Victoria of Bristol, and Mark Bowden and wife, Debbie of E. Greenwich, RI; a daughter, Maureen Rao of Bristol; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by a son and daughter-in-law: Daniel and Bette Bowden, and her three brothers and two sisters.

The family offers a thanks to the staff of The Pines at Bristol and to Bristol Hospital Hospice for their wonderful care.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday (October 22, 2019) at 11 AM at Heritage United Pentecostal Church, 48 Lewis Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Monday between 6 and 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heritage United Pentecostal Church, 48 Lewis St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Yolanda’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com