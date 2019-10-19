The Witch’s Dungeon open for a just few more weekends

The clock is ticking down for The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum’s 53rd season.

The museum has attracted visitors from 27 countries and 42 states over the years. It features over 20 accurate life size figures from the vintage horror movies of Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi, Lon Chaney, Vincent Price and others, each posed in a scene based on the film.

There also are displays of actual movie props used in films and original makeup created by Oscar winners John Chambers and Dick Smith.

After the guided tour, visitors are brought into the museum’s movie room, where they can see horror and sci-fi classics on real film.

The museum is at The Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol.

It is open Friday, Saturday, and Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m.

After this weekend, there are only two weekends left, Friday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 27 and Thurs. Oct. 31 (Halloween) to Sunday, Nov. 3.

Admission is a $6 donation. Children must be 6 or older and must be accompanied by an adult.

For information, call (860)583-8306.

The museum is wheelchair accessible. Special guests and events are announced at PreserveHollywood.org.

