Labor unions endorse city Democrats

The Greater Bristol Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, announced its endorsement of the following candidates for mayor and city council in Bristol: Ellen Zoppo-Sassu for mayor; Scott Rosado and Greg Hahn for City Council in the First District; David Preleski and Peter Kelley for City Council in the Second District; Mary Fortier and Brittany Barney for City Council in the Third District. The following candidates running for the Bristol Board of Education have also been endorsed: Tom O’Brien, Morris Rippy Patton IV, Karen Hintz, Karen Vibert, Chris Wilson, and Shelby Pons. “Our endorsement of Ellen Zoppo-Sassu for mayor is based on her continued improvement of economic growth in the City of Bristol. She has championed establishing Project Labor Agreements, a prevailing wage, and was instrumental in the passage of a PTSD bill in the state legislature on behalf of firefighters and police officers in the State of Connecticut. Ellen, along with our endorsed candidates for City Council and the Board of Education, have shown a commitment to labor values, and a passion for the lives of working families that exemplifies the outstanding qualities we strive for in our City’s leaders,” said federation president Mike Petosa in a press release.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

