All Registrars of Voters’ offices in Connecticut will hold a statewide voter registration session for those who have turned 18, become a US citizen, or moved to Connecticut since Oct. 29 of this year. This registration session is also open to members of the Armed Forces, and former Armed Forces members who have been discharged within the calendar year. This session will be held on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

