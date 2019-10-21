Obituary: Peter Rocco Jeski

Peter Rocco Jeski of Wethersfield, formerly of Bristol, Ct. past away with the love of his life Nancy at his bedside. He was born on December 29th. He passed away at the Hospital of Special Care where he received outstanding care from Doctor Kevin Shushtari, Kayann Wilson APRN, Marilyn,R.N., Anthony, R.T., Michael,R.T and all the nursing and respiratory staff.He was the son of Mary Lombardi and Peter Jeski. He was born in Hartford, Ct. where he grew up and attended school. Besides his beloved Nancy he leaves behind their two children, Julie Marie Jeski and Peter Jaime Jeski of Bristol, sister Stella Jeski of Wethersfield and brother Charles Jeski and his wife RoseAnn Jeski of Norwich Ct., daughter Deanna Fote of Cromwell, and his grandchildren, Ava and Madeline Fote, along with several cousins. There were no calling hours. A mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi/Christ the King church in Wethersfield, Ct. was held on October 19th, followed by burial at Cedar Hill cemetary next to his parents. Memorial Donations may be made to Hospital for Special Care for neurological research at 2150 Corbin Avenue, New Britain, Ct. 06053.

