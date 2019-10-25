Gridiron Preview: Squads back in action

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

BRISTOL – Scholastic football is back in the Mum City as this Friday – and Saturday – all three teams in town are ready to start the second half of the campaign.

Bristol Central has a winnable game at Platt from Meriden, Bristol Eastern starts a two game home stand against a tough Wethersfield squad while St. Paul Catholic is looking for victory number one – taking on winless Crosby on Saturday from Bristol.

Football is back and here we go again:

Bristol Central (2-3) at Platt (3-2)

Location: from Falcon Field in Meriden

Date and Time: Friday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

The All-Time Series: It’s the 55th contest between the two programs with the Rams leading the series 28-25-1.

Last Season: Bristol Central had to forfeit its game against Platt on Nov. 2.

Quick Facts: Platt’s running component comes off the back of junior Roberto Salas who will be looking to go over 1,000 yards against the Rams…The running back has seven rushing touchdowns and 938 yards on 131 carries…Between two quarterbacks, Platt’s receivers have collected 39 passes for 487 yards and five touchdowns…Senior Joshua Rodriguez (10 catches, 141 yards, two touchdowns) and junior Seth Morris (9-125) help the offense move the chains…The Panthers have won two straight coming into Friday, defeating E.O. Smith (16-0) while surviving a real scare two weeks ago at Newington (35-33) to keep its slim playoff hopes alive…A Central win against the Panthers knocks the squad out of state tournament contention…Watch out for Central quarterback Victor Rosa (104 carries, 651 yards, eight touchdowns) as he’s become a true duel threat (14-of-40 passes, 250 yards) and his offensive line is going to give the athlete plenty of room to operate…The Central defense has allowed 41 points against Maloney, 36 at Masuk and 33 versus Wethersfield over first half of the season games and if the Rams ‘D’ can make critical stops for the full four quarters, Platt is going to have its hands full.

Final analysis: Central pulls out the win to move to 3-3 on the season.

Bristol Eastern (2-3) vs. Wethersfield (4-1)

Location: from Alumni Field on the campus of Bristol Eastern High School

Date and Time: Friday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

The All-Time Series: It’s another opponent from CCIL days gone by with the Eagles leading the series 24-9. This is the 34th showdown between the schools.

Last Season: Eastern fell on the road to Wethersfield by a 34-14 final back on Nov. 2.

Quick Facts: After back-to-back shutouts by the Lancers in Week 3 and 4, the team gave up 51 points to Maloney in its last showdown but that Spartans’ squad is a buzz saw and a top-10 program so it was lesson learned for the locals…Over the last three weeks, Eastern has thrown up 76 points on the scoreboard (25.3 points-per-game) and found success in both its running and passing schemes…QB Bryce Curtin is on track for a 1,000 yard passing season and Alex Marshall has been a bulldog on the field in terms of rushing…The defense has been making stops with the likes of Edgar Santiago, Logan Meyer, Logan Schenck, Kellen Joseph, and Marshall – among others – leading the charge…Wethersfield is 4-0 versus the opponents of the CCC and at 4-1 overall, the Eagles have their sights on postseason play but the Lancers can knock that team out of such thoughts with another home win in Bristol…Wethersfield quarterback Matt Silver is legit, posting four touchdowns against Bristol Central (111 yards throwing) two weeks ago while also leading the charge on the ground with 108 yards on 23 carries…Everyone knows where the offense will come from. Can the Lancers stop that talented athlete?!?

Final analysis: Eastern won’t be pushed around but Silver will be a challenge to deal with throughout.

St. Paul Catholic (0-5) vs. Crosby (0-5)

Location: at McPhee Field from the campus of St. Paul Catholic

Date and Time: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

The All-Time Series: This is the seventh all-time Naugatuck Valley League meeting between the squads. The Falcons lead the series 4-2 having won four straight contests.

Last Season: St. Paul Catholic shutout the Bulldogs 28-0 back on Oct. 19 from the Jimmy Lee Stadium turf in Waterbury.

Quick Facts: Someone is going to win its first game this year and the Falcons have the ability to run the football down the Bulldogs’ collective gullet…But don’t underestimate Crosby as this winless crew has been playing very well despite its lopsided ledger…After being outscored 134-8 over the first three weeks of the season, the Bulldogs lost the last two games by a total of eight points against Wilby and the Sacred Heart coop…On the flip side, against the top squads that the NVL has to provide, the Falcons scored a combined 33 points against Naugatuck, Ansonia, and Woodland (those four squads, by the way, are 14-0 overall) over the last three weeks…St. Paul Catholic is ready to get back to the basics and post its first victory of the year.

Final analysis: The Falcons make Saturday a special afternoon as St. Paul Catholic knocks off winless Crosby.