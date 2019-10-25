Obituary: Armand Joseph Lavigne, 90

Armand Joseph Lavigne, 90, of Farmington passed peacefully, Friday afternoon at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford.

Armand was born in Waterbury on October 21, 1928 the son of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Milot) Lavigne and lived in Bristol for most of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged November 1952. He retired from Whitnon & Spindle, Farmington as a tool & die maker after many years.

Armand was a devoted family man and loved spending time at the Cape with his grandchildren. He was a rabid cribbage player, was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and he loved trying his luck at both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun and loved visiting his extended family in Canada.

He leaves his children Lisa Schwager and her husband Jerry of East Sandwich, MA, Suzanne Yucha and her husband Steve of Granby and Steven Lavigne of Coventry; grandchildren Adam and Aubrie Schwager, Sean and Ashley Yucha, Amanda Skianes and Allison Lavigne; great grandchildren William Yucha, Makenzie and Hadley Skianes; and several nieces and nephews. Armand was predeceased by his siblings, Gaston, Marcel, Robert Lavigne and Jeannine Coelho.

Friends and loved ones are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet directly at church. Committal service and interment will be private at a later date in the Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. The O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville has the honor of assisting the family with the arrangements.