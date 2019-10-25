Obituary: Edward J. Payton, 95

Waterbury – Mr. Edward J. Payton, born November 7, 1923, to James & Mary (Barrett) Payton

He grew up on the corner of Niagara and Wolcott St. in Waterbury where he would walk to school at Sacred Heart Church.

The Payton’s were a family of 8 children; Virginia, Rita, Lillian, Edward, Marion, Jackie, Richard, and Billy.

Ed worked at Scovill Mfg. before entering the Army in February of 1943 where he served in ordinance with the 5th Army Air Force in Hawaii and Okinawa. He returned in January of 1946 to his parents’ home at 57 Southwick Ave. and went back to work at Scovill’s as an electrician for the next 40 years. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW in Wolcott.

Edward went on a date with Alice Fuller in 1947 then married her November 24, 1950 and lived in an apartment on Willow St.

Ed & Alice’s nearly 69 years of marriage gave them 4 Children; Deborah Sullivan of GA, Les, Craig, and Pamela Sugrue of Bristol. 8 Grandchildren; Melissa of GA, Brenda of GA, Stacie, Carol Sugrue of Bristol, Emily Payton, Jenny Sugrue of Bristol, Troy Payton, and Jilleen Sugrue of Bristol 2 Great-grandchildren; Jasmine of GA, and Elijah of GA

Ed was a hard worker, easy going and very satisfied. He was always able to joyfully advocate the perspective of any young children and dogs.

The Earth is a better place because Ed Payton walked upon it for 95 years.

A mass of Christian burial was held on Saturday, October 26. Burial with full military honors followed in New Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterbury. To send notes of sympathy and comfort to Edward’s family please visit his tribute page at www.berginfuneralhome.com