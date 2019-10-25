Obituary: Francis B. Trojanowski, 87

Francis B. Trojanowski, 87, of Bristol, widower of Irene P. (Parylovich) Trojanowski, died on Thursday (October 24, 2019) at home surrounded by his loving family. Francis, affectionately known as Frank, was born on November 27, 1931 in Northampton, MA and was the youngest of six children of the late Alexander Trojanowski and Stephanie (Galenski) Trojanowski and step-son of the late Bill White. He was raised on the family farm in Northampton where he attended local schools. He moved to Southington before enlisting in the United States Army where he was initially stationed at Fort Dix located in New Jersey. Frank then served three years in Germany during the Korean War. In Berlin, Frank was a special guard at the Spandau Prison and was stationed to heavy weapon/artillery. Upon his discharge, he moved to Bristol where he built a home and went to work at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Southington. After retiring, he owned a beach home for over thirty years in North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, where he enjoyed many summers with his children and grandchildren. Frank was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. He was an avid golfer, loved the outdoors, enjoyed swimming and was a devoted family man. Frank had a knack for making everyone laugh with his quick wit and mischievous smile, added with a wink from his beautiful blue eyes. Frank is survived by his two daughters: Louise Trojanowski-Marconi and her husband Robert of Brookfield, and Deborah Ann T. Tarnowicz and her husband Eric of Enfield; his grandchildren: Elizabeth & Christina Marconi, and Nikola & Martyna Tarnowicz; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his five brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held on Monday (October 28, 2019) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West Street, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Family and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday, October 27th between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Hartford Healthcare at Home’s Hospice Program, 300 Queen Street, Southington, 06489. Please visit Frank’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

