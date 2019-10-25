Obituary: Geraldine (Barr) Petruzella, 86

Geraldine (Barr) Petruzella, 86, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Bristol, widow of James J. Petruzella, died on Saturday (October 19, 2019) at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL. Geri was born in Monroe, NC, on March 9, 1933 and was a daughter of the late James and Eva (Cook) Barr. She moved to Bristol in 1960 where she worked for Barr, Nicklis, & Gorski, PC for 35 years before retiring to Florida in 2001. She was formerly a member of the Junior Women’s Club, Chippanee Country Club, and the Friends of the Homeless as well as a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol. Geri survived by two daughters: Karen Petruzella of Bristol and Mary Jo Wise of Port St. Lucie, FL; a sister: Susan Lyles of Avon; three grandchildren: Gera De La Vega, James Chapdelaine, and Amanda LeClair; five great-grandchildren: Olivia and Noah Chapdelaine, Marco De La Vega, Mia Gonzalez, and Zoey LeClair; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers: twin, Gerald Barr, Harold Barr, and Ralph Pignatella, a granddaughter: Melanie Birdsey-Gonzalez, and a great-grandson, Luiz Gonzalez, Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (October 26, 2019) at 11:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday between 10 and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL34997. Please visit Geri’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

