Obituary: Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Cayer, 68

Jacqueline “Jackie” Cayer, 68, lost her 18 month battle with endometrial cancer at home with her loving family by her side on October 18, 2019.

Jackie was born in Washington, D.C., on March 14, 1951, the daughter of the late Arthur and Phyllis (LeGeyt) Floyd. She received her BS in Psychology from Trinity College, West Hartford, Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa, Pi Gamma Mu, and then earned her Master’s Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from St. Joseph’s College in Hartford.

Jackie was a well-renowned and respected Marriage and Family Therapist in the Bristol CT area. Her compassion, guidance, and ongoing support enabled so many to find healing in their lives and mend family relationships. The effects of her compassionate care are far reaching and will be sorely missed.

In her spare time, she and her husband, Cliff enjoyed scenic driving vacations exploring the country. They especially enjoyed their vacations together at a family cabin in New Hampshire. Jackie delighted in shopping for family and friends. Her generosity knew no bounds. Her favorite pastimes involved reading and watching British murder mysteries. But, her most favorite times were spent with her grandchildren. Her grandson, Jackson always brought a smile to her face, and she cherished her time with her granddaughter (and BFF), Rory at their ‘Girls Club’ meetings (sleepovers).

Jackie leaves her devoted and loving husband, Cliff Cayer; her daughter Jennifer Tracy, and Jason Cain of North Carolina; her son Robert Bush, his wife Heather, and grandchildren Aurora and Jackson Bush; her brother Richard Floyd; her sister Michele Deforge; her nephews, TJ and Christopher Deforge; her dear aunt Mary Dean Floyd of Maryland; longtime friend and caregiver, Doris Lamoureux; and close dear friend, Bonnie Dow.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24, Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Committal services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Jackie’s dedication to children and animal welfare by donation to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Animal Welfare Institute. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Jackie’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.