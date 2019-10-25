Obituary: Joseph Francis Bachman, 93

Joseph Francis Bachman, 93 of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday October 16, 2019.

He was born on June 7, 1926 in Bristol, the son of the late Joseph and Florence (Peterson) Bachman.

Mr. Bachman, a life long resident of Bristol, retired from Pratt & Whitney after sailing the globe as a Merchant Marine and was a US Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife Anna (Scott) Bachman of Bristol; his son and daughter-in-law Joseph and Mary Ellen Bachman; his two daughters and a son-in-law Doris Main, Claudia and Martin McCann and; his grandchildren, Benjamin and Joshua Bachman, Caitlin, Sean and Jared Main, Amanda and her husband Brian Lisowski, Rachael and her husband Mark Gagnon and Shannon Kurban; his great-grandchildren Sophie and Daniel Gagnon and several nieces and nephews: especially niece Debra Houle of Bristol and her husband Gary.

He was predeceased by his brother William Bachman and his sister Shirley Peck.

Calling hours will be held on Monday October 21, 2019 from 9AM until 10 AM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville followed by a procession to St. Gregory the Great Church, Maltby St. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM.

Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, www.alexslemonade.org.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Joseph’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com