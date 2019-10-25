Obituary: Marie Carmelita Cyr, 85

Marie Carmelita Cyr, 85 of Bristol, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday October 21, 2019.

She was born on November 30, 1933 in St. Agatha, Maine, the daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Michaud) Chamberland.

Marie was a member of St. Matthew Church and retired from Superior Electric in 2001. She enjoyed playing cards with her senior center friends and taking turns at each other’s house. She was an active member of La Rencontre. She loved to garden and had the most beautiful floral garden. On’ her spare time, she would make cards and jewelry to wear and sell.

She is survived by her daughter Vivian Wipperman of West Hartford; her granddaughter Jessica Wipperman of Maine; her sisters Penelope Lavoice and Marlene Nelson and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Gerald Cyr; her brothers Donald and Aldeo Chamberland and her sisters Candide Desrosiers, Claire Lachance and Thedora Albert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave, Forestville, CT on Friday October 25, 2019 at 10 AM. The burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

