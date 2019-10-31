Jamila Young joins the Observer

Readers have already seen her bylines in the last few editions of the Bristol Observer. The Observer newsroom recently welcomed Jamila Young as our new staff writer for Bristol news and features.

Young grew up in this region of Connecticut. She graduated from Wethersfield High School and is a 2014 graduate from Southern Connecticut State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

While studying at SCSU, Young worked as an intern at the Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network Media Lab in Hartford. After graduation, she held an internship at West Hartford Community Television and worked as a closed caption writer for Tribune Media Company in Hartford.

Most recently, she worked as a freelance writer for the Hartford Courant.

“We are excited that Jamila joined us,” said Observer editor John Goralski. “She has a good track record in journalism, and she has already shown a strong interest in the Bristol community. Between stories, she has thrown herself into research, immersing herself in Bristol’s history, culture and politics.”

Since joining the Observer, Young has already covered her first Mum Festival, the Freedom Fund dinner, a few chamber events, the Kiss A Pig fundraiser, and coordinated our candidate profiles for the upcoming municipal election.

“She has already shown the ability to cover a wide variety of topics,” said Goralski. “As she gains experience with Bristol’s government and community, she will be a great asset to our newsroom.”

To contact Jamila Young, email her at JYoung@BristolObserver.com.