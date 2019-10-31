Obituary: Raymond Stanley Misluk, 100

Raymond Stanley Misluk, 100, of Harwinton, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday October 26, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 7, 1919 in Forestville, the son of the late Alex and Dora (Karaba) Misluk and was the owner of Ray’s Auto Repairs in Forestville from 1960-1982.

He is survived by his two daughters and their husbands, Gail and Brian Cassidy of Burlington and Karen and Lowell Wortman of Harwinton; his three grandchildren, Carrie Fowler, Gregory Cassidy and Kevin Braddock; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn Swanson Misluk and his nine siblings.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 11AM directly at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol on the north side, section 47.

