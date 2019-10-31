Obituary: Shirley Breault Fox, 89

Shirley Breault Fox, 89, of Bristol, died on Tuesday (October 29, 2019) at Sheriden Woods. Shirley was born on June 9, 1930 in Southington and was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Breault. She was raised in Bristol and was a former resident of Terryville. She enjoyed playing on her tablet as well as watching cooking shows and Big Bang Theory. Shirley leaves two sons and daughters-in-law: Jimmy and Anna Fox and Tommy and Chris Fox all of Florida; a daughter: Holly Stumpf of Terryville; three grandchildren: Steven Stumpf, Jason Roberts, and Kevin Roberts and wife, Jen; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter and son-in-law: Barbara Ann and Al Roberts, and her seven brothers and sisters. Funeral and burial in will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Shirley’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com002E

