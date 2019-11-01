Gridiron preview for Nov. 1

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

BRISTOL – Bristol is still looking for a scholastic football clean sweep and is this the weekend it finally happens?

It’s a little more than possible as all three programs square off against opponents that are just hovering around .500 for the year.

Bristol Central hits the road but takes on one-win RHAM of Hebron while Bristol Eastern concludes a short home stand against Farmington.

And St. Paul Catholic takes it shot at Wolcott in a Naugatuck Valley League tilt.

It’s going to be a busy couple days of scholastic football and here’s what to look for as the weekend unfolds:

Bristol Central (3-3) at RHAM (1-5)

Location: from the RHAM varsity field, Hebron

Date and Time: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6:00 p.m.

The All-Time Series: It’s all tied up at 1-1 and this year’s contest will give the edge to one of the squads.

Last Time the teams played: The date was Oct. 3, 2014 when the Rams buzzed the Sachems by a 40-22 final from Muzzy Field in Bristol.

Last Week: Central upset Platt on the road in Meriden, 14-12, while RHAM beat Hartford Public for its first win of the campaign, 21-20.

Quick Facts: Platt is one type of CCC opponent while RHAM is another a little bit down the ladder but it’s a program that can’t be ignored (they barely beat Hartford Public last week, scoring on a 49 yard TD pass at the buzzer)…But hold the phones, Central decided to knock off Platt, 14-12, last Friday and go into the contest in Hebron with a boatload of momentum…Defense fueled the Rams as a high scoring Panthers squad was nearly shutdown…And a little clever coaching saw Central take a safety late in the game, in a 14-10 contest, with Platt about to get the ball back, as time ran out…Galen Hickey had a huge game including a 96 yard kickoff return while running in a touchdown late in the second quarter as that’s all the points the Rams needed that night…Vic Rosa was injured during the game but Hickey and company did one heck of a job filling in…And with the Central defense rolling, RHAM better be ready.

Final analysis: RHAM is going to be confident off the win against Hartford Public but the Central defense is simply going to overwhelm the squad.

Bristol Eastern (2-4) vs. Farmington (2-4)

Location: from Alumni Field on the campus of Bristol Eastern High School

Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:00 p.m.

The All-Time Series: It’s the ninth all-time battle against Farmington with the opponent holding a 6-2 edge in the series.

Last Season: Eastern held the halftime lead over Farmington but fell in the end by a 40-34 final on Sept. 29.

Last Week: Eastern fell at home to Wethersfield by a 47-0 final while Farmington was a loser at home to Middletown, 37-21.

Quick Facts: Eastern was shutout last week for the first time against a squad who should be in the postseason mix before things are said and done…The Lancers made stops against Wethersfield but the big play burned the home team once again…Eastern moved on from that contest and turned its focus onto a Farmington squad the Lancers have seen success against over the years…In the 40-34 loss last year, Eastern QB Bryce Curtin had a near 190 yard throwing game – at the half – as the squad carved up the Farmington defense before second half adjustments foiled the Lancers…Farmington doesn’t come in with much momentum but both teams have a win over Pomperaug and has the potential to put points up on the scoreboard…And, in almost unbelievable fashion, Middletown posted 515 passing yards against Farmington and the defense didn’t do anything to slow down the Blue Dragons…Farmington QB Jacob Conrad does a lot for his squad as a duel threat and is easily capable of putting together a 200-yard passing attack…If the Eastern defense is up to the task, Farmington is in for a long evening.

Final analysis: Eastern wants this game and expect a Lancers’ win for the seniors final home contest from Alumni Field.

St. Paul Catholic (1-5) at Wolcott (3-3)

Location: at Monroe Field from Wolcott High School

Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

The All-Time Series: The two squads don’t have a rich Naugatuck Valley League history between each other and the sample size is just two games. Wolcott leads the all-time series 2-0 and averages 56.5 points-per-game against St. Paul Catholic.

Last Season: St. Paul Catholic fell to Wolcott, 44-28, on Oct. 26 from McPhee Field in Bristol.

Last Week: The Falcons defeated pesky Crosby, 42-14, while Wolcott hung a 43-21 loss to Watertown on the road.

Quick Facts: Wolcott has played up and down ball this season and isn’t that same high-scoring unit St. Paul Catholic dealt with last season…Then, Wolcott dropped 43 points on Watertown last week…The Falcons did one heck of a job running the football against Crosby as the combination of Quentin Conner and Erik Atkinson scooped up 200 yards in offense…And credit the St. Paul Catholic defense as the program from Waterbury scored all of its points after trailing by 30 points…St. Paul Catholic has a little confidence now and Wolcott needs to react quickly to the Falcons ground game schemes.

Final analysis: The Falcons take the win over the Eagles on the road in a close one.