Home Town Hero Committee seeking additional World War II veterans

The Bristol Home Town Hero Committee is looking to honor more World War II veterans who were not able to attend the ceremony honoring the 4,762 WWII veterans at this year’s Mum Festival.

At the ceremony, veterans in attendance at the Mum Festival signed a quilt in memory of those WW II veterans who did not return from the war.

Neal Supranovich of the committee said the group is looking specifically for homebound veterans and veterans living in nursing homes who might not have had a chance to sign the quilt. Arrangements can be made with Supranovich at 860-830-0820 to arrange a meeting to sign the quilt. The signatures must be accomplished by Dec. 7 for Pearl Harbor Remembrance. At that time, the quilt will be presented to Bristol Hospital, which will display the quilt in the new downtown medical center.

Additionally, the quilt will be at the Sunday, Nov. 10, American Legion Breakfast on Hooker Court in Bristol from 8 to 11 a.m.

All WW II veterans’ meals will be covered by the American Legion that morning.

A second quilt signed by World War II veterans will be hung in the Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., around Thanksgiving.