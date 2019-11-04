Nuts and bolts for Election Day

By JAMILA YOUNG

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5 in Connecticut.

In Bristol, contests are for mayor, treasurer, town council, board of education, and board of assessment.

Polling places are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Each polling location has an assisted voting system available to those with disabilities who want to vote in person. All locations are also handicap accessible, and election officials are trained to assist voters with mobility issues. Curbside voting is available to voters with temporary or last minute illness or difficulties.

The Ballot

Party order is determined by the mayor’s party, so Democratic candidates will appear on the top row. Republican candidates will be on the second row.

There are referendum questions up for vote as well.

“Shall technical amendments to Sections 2, 12A, 16, 19(a), 38, 39A, and 42 be approved”?

“Shall the building official duties as the clerk of the zoning commission and zoning board of appeals, and zoning enforcement officer be removed?”

“Shall the treasurer be changed from an elected to an appointed officer, and technical revision and removal of a gender reference be approved?”

“Shall the role of the board of police commissioners be clarified as an advisory and policy board to the police department?”

“Shall the role of the board of police commissioners be revised and the factors and weights removed from the promotional process in the police department?”

Mayor

Voters may select one candidate for mayor. The Democratic candidate is Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. The Republican candidate is Dante Tagariello.

Treasurer

Voters may select one candidate for Treasurer. Thomas O. Barnes Jr. is both the Democratic and Republican candidate.

Voters may select any two candidates running for Town Council in their district. Town Council

District 1

Democrat: Greg Hahn, Scott W. Rosado.

Republican: Jeffrey Caggiano, Kathy Faber.

District 2

Democrat: Peter B. Kelley, David Preleski.

Republican: Gary Lukasiewicz, Hannah Lemek

District 3

Democrat: Mary B Fortier, Brittany Barney.

Republican: Camerin Crowal. Cheryl Thibeaul

Board of Education – four year term

Voters may select any three candidates running for a four year term on the Board of Education.

The Democratic candidates are Morris Rippy Patton, Shelby Rafaniello Pons, and Karen Vibert. The Republican candidates are John W. Sklenka, Kristen Giantonio, and Jen Dube.

Board of Education – four year term

Voters may select any three candidates running for a two year term on the Board of Education. The Democratic candidates are Thomas O’Brien, Chris Wilson, and Karen Hintz. The Republican candidates are Allison C. Wadowski, Michael LaFleur, and Eric Carlson.

Board of Assessment Appeals

Voters may select any two candidates running for Board of Assessment Appeals. The Democratic candidates are Shirley Salvatore, and Thomas J. Ragaini. The Republican candidates are Mary Alford, and Erick Rosengren.

Polling places:

District 1 – Polling locations are Edgewood School, 345 Mix St., Northeast School, 530 Stevens St., and Mountain View School, 71 Vera Rd.

District 2 – Polling locations are Chippens Hill Middle School, 551 Peacedale St. West Bristol School, 500 Clark Ave., and South Side School, 21 Tuttle Rd.

District 3 – Polling locations are Elks Lodge #1010, 126 South St.; Greene-Hills School, 718 Pine St.; and Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St.

For information, call the registrars of voters at (860)584-6183.

The Registrars’ office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. Bristol’s Democratic Registrar of Voters is Kevin McCauley, KMcCauley@bristolct.gov. Sharon Krawiecki, SharonKrawiecki@bristolct.gov is the Republican Registrar of Voters.

