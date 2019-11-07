Obituary: Methode V. ‘Meth’ Domingue, 92

Methode V. “Meth” Domingue, 92, of Wolcott, widower of Jeannine Anita (Poulin) Domingue, died on Friday (November 1, 2019) at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Meth was born in Quebec, Canada, on July 19, 1927 and was a son of the late Ernest and Aurora (Turcotte) Domingue. Raised in Canada, he lived in Bristol for 28 years prior to moving to Cedar Lake in Wolcott in 1988. He worked for Janazzo Heating and Air Conditioning for many years before retiring as a project manager. He was past-president of the Franco-American Club of Bristol, past-president of the Southern New England Hockey League, past board member of the Cedar Lake Homeowners Association (CLOA), a member of the Rev. M.B. Roddan Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St. Ann Church where he was a member of the League of Sacred Heart Society. Meth is survived by four children: Doris Domingue of Middleburg, FL, Susan Domingue of Wolcott, Colette Domingue of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and Ernest and Nancy Domingue of Bristol; two brothers: Claude and Denis Domingue of Canada; seven sisters, Candide Dubord, Sister Marielle Domingue, Claire, Yvette, Denise, Claudette, and Celine Domingue, all of Canada; six grandchildren: Barbara Toll, Lynn Epley, Kyle and Megan Krieger, and Tristan and Taylor Domingue; five great-grandchildren, Aidan Toll, Evaline, Ethan, Isaac, and Owen Epley; many nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Georgette Faucher. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, his parents, brothers, Robert and Guy Domingue and sisters, Gisele and Monique Domingue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (November 9, 2019) at 11:30 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Bristol on Saturday between 10 and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. The family extends a special thanks to all the staff of Sheriden Woods for their compassionate care of Meth. Please visit Meth’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

