AMKO, LAB expanding in Bristol

AMKO Precision Aerospace Machining and LAB Securities Systems Corporation are expanding their footprints.

AMKO LLC is an aerospace manufacturer that relocated to Bristol from a nearby community in 2016. It is a 14,784 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on Lot #5 in the Southeast Bristol Business Park. At that time, the company employed six full-time employees, with the addition of three more employees by 2019 and therefore there was a need for more space.

AMKO plans to further increase its workforce once the expansion is completed. The new addition to the building will be approximately 4,200 square feet. Established in 2005, AMKO specializes in the complex machining of commercial and defense aerospace components for companies such as Pratt & Whitney, General Electric, and Rolls Royce.

“Our satisfaction with the City of Bristol’s assistance during our relocation from another community just a few years ago helped to make our current decision to expand our building an easy one. We look forward to continuing to grow in Bristol,” said Walter Czupryna, AMKO’s owner in a press release from the city of Bristol.

LAB Security Systems Corporation is a longtime manufacturer located on Emmett Street in Bristol. They specialize in producing lock tumbler pins, lock pin kits, and locksmith tools. LAB is expanding its operation on Emmett Street by adding 2,085 square feet of manufacturing/storage space and a 1,020 square foot covered loading dock to its existing building. The 2,100 square foot expansion will create additional floor space to increase LAB’s production capabilities.

“The City of Bristol’s assistance in allowing an expansion of our facility here along with the availability of a highly trained and technical workforce has allowed Lab Security to continue for over 60 years,” said Thomas Martucci, Director of Marketing and Sales in a press release.