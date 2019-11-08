City to honor Veterans Day with assorted activities

by JAMILA YOUNG

CTFashionMag.com

Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, and the city of Bristol will be celebrating with many upcoming events.

On Friday, Nov. 8, Bob Montgomery of the Bristol Press will host a Veterans’ Coffee Social at the Manross Memorial Library; 260 Central St., from 9 to 10 a.m. Veterans can enjoy each other’s company while enjoying refreshments, listening to live music, signing the Veterans’ Roll of Honor, and receiving a token of appreciation for their service. Register by calling the Manross Library at (860)584-7790.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m., the Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble will perform its annual Veterans Day concert under the direction of Richard Theriault at Chippens Hill Middle School, 551 Peacedale St. There will be a special narration by World War II veterans Larry Behr, Ray Tallion and Korean Veteran Bill Stortz.

Also on Nov. 10, the Veterans Strong Community Center will host an Aretas Culver Memorial Dedication and concert. Aretas Culver was a Bristol native who volunteered in the Civil War. He served with the Connecticut 16th infantry at Antietam, and died from his treatment as a POW at Andersonville. He will be remembered with a headstone dedication at 1 p.m. at the West Cemetery, 98 Pound St. Culver’s great grandson, Andrew McKnight will give a performance at 6 p.m. at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St. There is a $10 admission fee that will go towards supporting the Historical Society. They can be purchased at the Bristol Historical Society on Saturday from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. You can learn more about McKnight at www.AndrewMcKnight.net, and you can contact the Veterans Strong Community Center at (860)584-6257 or (860) 584-6258 or info@vetstronginc.org.

On the actual day of Veterans Day, the Bristol Veterans Council will be conducting its Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Chippens Hill Middle School.

Imagine Nation has an event on Veterans Day for children to celebrate the holiday as well. They will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a variety of educational workshops starting at 10:30a.m., and food available from the café from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, and Imagine Nation members, and children under 1 are admitted free.