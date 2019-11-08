Cross country: Central boys do well at cross country open; Petrosky heads to New Englands

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

MANCHESTER – The Bristol Central boys cross country team did very well at the CIAC State Open meet from Wickham Park in Manchester on Friday, Nov. 1 and off that success, one member of the squad will see his season continue deeper into the month.

The Rams placed 13th overall, finishing up with 354 points as the team ended the season collectively on a high note.

Tolland (71 points) won the open championship while Conard (87) was the runner-up in Manchester.

Ridgefield (third, 181 points), Danbury (fourth, 206), and Staples (fifth, 209) rounded out the top five squads at the event.

On an individual front, Central’s Nate DeAngelo (12th, 16:36) earned himself to a trip to the New England Championship as one of the event’s best performers.

The top 25 individuals automatically qualified for the New England event and the junior from Central will be in the marquee event.

Central’s Mark Petrosky took 45th place in 17:25 and Jose Ramirez (66th, 17:41) wasn’t far behind.

Also for the Rams, Austin Freve (101st, 18:19), Ben Stafford (130th, 18:51), Leo Kavanaugh (142nd, 19:08), and Chris Roy (149th, 19:27) all ran well for the program.

And in the end, the Central squad ran well as a group to get this far in the season while DeAngelo has one more meet left to compete in.

“[The] Bristol Central cross country boys finished off a strong season at the State Open Championship today,” said Central coach Tamara Stafford-Kirk. “Seniors Mark Petrosky, Jose Ramirez, Ben Stafford, and Leo Kavanaugh ran their final cross country races for Bristol Central. I am so proud of these young men and all they’ve given to our program. They have set the bar high for future runners and teams. Austin Freve and Chris Roy will be back next year to help the team fight to remain atop the CCC South and Class L along with junior Nate DeAngelo who ran a tough, smart race to finish 12th and qualify for The New England Championship. We are so proud of Nate and this great accomplishment.”

CIAC Cross Country State Open Championship

from Wickham Park, Manchester – Friday, Nov. 1

Team Results – By Place (Top 13)

Champion – Tolland (71 points)

Runner-up – Conard (87 points)

Ridgefield (181 points) Danbury (206 points) Staples (209 points) Xavier (220 points) Southington (241 points) Haddam-Killingworth (258 points) Glastonbury (277 points) Hall (295 points) East Lyme (303 points) Simsbury (316 points) Bristol Central (354 points).

Individual Finishes – Bristol Central

Nate DeAngelo, 16:36 Mark Petrosky, 17:25 Jose Ramirez, 17:41 Austin Freve, 18:19 Ben Stafford, 18:51 Leo Kavanaugh, 19:08 Chris Roy, 19:27