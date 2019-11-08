Obituary: Gloria (Williams) Ravita, 91

Gloria (Williams) Ravita, 91, of Bristol, loving wife of Carmelo Ravita, passed away on Monday (November 4, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Gloria was born on April 6, 1928 in Burlington, Vermont and was the only child of the late Raymond and Anna (Guyette) Williams.

Gloria moved to Connecticut at an early age graduating from Crosby High School in Waterbury and Tunxis Community College in Farmington. Gloria worked as an assistant librarian at the Manross Memorial Public Library in Forestville for many years where she particularly liked presenting the children’s programs. After retirement from the library, Gloria volunteered as a librarian at St. Joseph School in Bristol, where she once again enjoyed working with the children of the school.

In addition to her beloved husband of 71 years, Gloria leaves behind her two sons, Michael Ravita and his wife Trudy and Paul Ravita, both of Bristol and her two grandchildren who she cherished, Daniel Ravita and his wife Courtney and Emily Ravita.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol, at 11 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Thursday between 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael Ravita Music Education Scholarship Fund, Bristol Central High School, 480 Wolcott Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

