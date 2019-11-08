Obituary: Katherine (Danylow) Hichwa, 99

Katherine (Danylow) Hichwa passed away peacefully at her home in Bristol on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was just shy of 100 years of age.

Katherine was born February 1, 1920 in Bristol, daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Rygil) Danylow. Katherine married Paul Hichwa June 24, 1939. They were together nearly 50 years. Katherine was a long time member of St. Matthews Church in Forestville.

Together, Paul and Katherine raised two sons, Bryant Paul Hichwa and his wife Diane (Vough) Hichwa of The Sea Ranch, CA and Richard Hichwa of Iowa City, IA. Richard and wife Mary Beth (Simpkin) Hichwa have 3 grown children: Megan who teaches in Colombia, Paul who works in California and Sarah who works in Iowa.

A funeral mass will be held at 11AM directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave. Bristol, on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

