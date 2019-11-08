Obituary: Marcella Martin Kelly, 82

Marcella Martin Kelly, 82, of Bristol, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late George Kelly.

Marcella was born in Caribou, ME on December 31, 1936 the daughter of the late Alfred and Delvina (Wilcox) Martin and lived in Bristol for most of her life. Up until recently, she was a dental receptionist for Dr. Frank Wilson, DMD in Bristol.

Marcella was a huge fan of UConn Women’s Basketball having attended six of the Final Fours that Uconn participated in. She loved the Red Sox, traveling, quilting, playing computer and card games. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandkids sporting events. She also enjoyed going to Mohegan Sun.

She leaves her sons, Allen Kelly (Ann-Marie), Arnold Kelly (Lisa) and Sean Kelly; daughters Deborah St. John (James) and Kimberly Lindroth (Harry); sisters Nora Kelly, Faye Wollenberg and Janice Valentine (Kevin); 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren Patrick St. John and his daughter Margaux, Kayleen St. John (Kyle Cecchini) and their son Oliver, William, Zachary and Brianna Kelly, Mackenzie and Spencer Lindroth; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, William Scott Kelly and by her brother Maynard Martin.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol). A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly at the Carlyle F. Barnes Memorial Chapel, West Cemetery, 49 Pound St., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Marcella’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.