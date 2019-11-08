Obituary: Mary Louise (Altus) Reckert, 92

Mary Louise (Altus) Reckert, 92, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday (October 31, 2019) in Bristol. She was the loving wife of the late Arthur O. Reckert. Mary was born in Harlingen, Texas on November 10, 1926 and was a daughter of the late Walter and Clara (Lueckemeyer) Altus.

Mary has been a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and School since moving to Bristol in 1946. She was a member of the Altar Guild and Senior Saints with her church. Mary enjoyed gardening, puzzles, old western movies and her favorite chocolate ice cream. Mary was also a volunteer at Bristol Hospital.

Mary is survived by her two daughters: Karen Redman and her husband Robert of Portland, Judith Figueroa and her husband Daniel of Bethel; her daughter-in-law: Carol Reckert of Florida; her sister: Geraldine Erling-Hammer of Florida; her six grandchildren: Robert Redman Jr. and his wife Aliza, Jill Therrien and her husband Mike, Laurel Reckert, Adam Reckert, Aubrey Figueroa, Shannon Kadeg and her husband William; her four great grandchildren: Breeann Redman and her husband Irving Sherman, Eric, Sydney and Kacie Therrien; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her two sons: Randall and James Reckert; and her three brothers: Walter Jr, Wilbur and James Altus.

A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday (November 6, 2019) at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol at 11:30AM. Relatives and family are invited to call at Immanuel Lutheran Church prior to the service between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran School, Computer Lap Upgrade Fund, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

Please visit Mary’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com