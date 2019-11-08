Obituary: Paula (Dutil) Shields, 64

Paula (Dutil) Shields, 64, of Bristol, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 28, 2019.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island on February 15, 1955. She worked for the Bristol Visiting Nurse Association for over 30 years.

She was predeceased by both of her parents, Jules and Elizabeth Dutil, a sister in law, Tammy Dutil and a brother in law, Steven Shields. She is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, Hilton Shields. Paula also leaves behind her children, Bethe Shields of New London, Heather (Frank Jr.) Tenan of Bristol and Jason (Kelly) Rosa, also of Bristol. She was a cherished grandmother to Julia and Olivia Tenan, Anthony and Joshua Rosa, Jacob Robert and Shayde Shields.

She will be missed dearly by her siblings, Denis (late Tammy) Dutil, Lynda (Ronald) Burns and Nicole (Richard) Bugryn. Her many nieces and nephews are grateful for the time spent with their much-loved aunt. They will cherish memories of family holidays, sleepovers, beach vacations and trips to New Hampshire. Paula was a talented artist who will be remembered for her love of Christmas decorating, her hand painted ceramic houses and beautifully painted flower pot people who adorned front porches all over her neighborhood. Paula was a lifelong animal lover who was especially devoted to her constant companion, Luna.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter. Family and friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. , Bristol from 4-6 pm on Tuesday November 5th. WWW.Dunnfh.com