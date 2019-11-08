Obituary: Richard  “Rick”  St George, 68

Richard “Rick” St George of Bristol, CT., formerly of Southington, passed away on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019. He was born in Springfield MA. to the late Robert Francis and Rita (Couture) St. George on May 1,1951.

Rick was raised in Southington CT, attended local schools and graduated from Southington High School class of 1969. He also attended Central Connecticut State University and then went on to work at GEMAR, his family’s business, for over 25 years. Eventually he took over the business until his health became compromised in 2001. Most recently he worked part-time at Beacon prescriptions in Bristol.

Rick’s passion for many years was golf. He was a member of several area golf leagues and played as often as he could. He was also a lifetime member of the FF card playing club. Rick was a personable and engaging man, who was knowledgeable about current events and loved to “keep the conversation going” with anyone.

In addition to his mother,Rita, in Montreal, Rick is survived by his two children, daughter, Rebecca St. George, and son, Marc St George, of Southington, and his Aunt, Stella St George, of Montreal. He was predeceased by his brother, Roger St. George.

Honoring his wishes, the services will be private and, at a later date, interment will take place in Canada. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Hartford Hospital Transplant Program, 85 Seymour St, Suite 320, Hartford, Ct. 06106