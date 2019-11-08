Obituary: Russell ‘Russ’ L. Wininger Sr., 81

Russell “Russ” L. Wininger Sr., 81, of Bristol, passed away on November 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on Sept. 25, 1938 in Bristol to the late Russell Ellsworth Wininger and Katherine (Hoffman).

He attended Bristol High School, Central Connecticut Teacher’s College and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. A lifelong resident of Bristol, Russ worked for the Arthur G. Russell Company for 30 years. His work at AGR afforded him the opportunity to travel the world. A gift that was not lost on him. He loved to discuss his travels and the intricacies of his work. He was a very talented machinist and technical problem solver. He spent his summers camping with his family in Ashford and Salem, where he made dozens of life-long friends including his “son” Matt Poitras. He loved to fish with his grandsons and spent too much time on the golf course in an effort to improve his game. He was a proud man from humble beginnings who worked hard to live a comfortable life.

Russ was always there to lend a helping hand to others. This was never more evident than in his 55-hour work weeks while he put his wife and children through college. Russ served as Cub Master and Scout Master to Pack and Troop 20 at St. Matthew’s School and coached his children in Forestville Little League baseball and softball. Later, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved the Red Sox, Celtics and NY Giants and never missed an opportunity to critique their play.

Russ is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Donna (Ladd), his sons Russell and Peter (Erin), daughter Kathleen and stepson Steve Coburn (Mary), grandchildren, Morgan Imossi, Luke, Sean and Patrick Wininger, and Michael and Max Coburn, his sisters Georgia, Suzanne, Patricia Dube and nephew Kurt. He was predeceased by sisters Annabelle, Eleanor, Marge and a brother Jay.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers at Bristol Health Cancer Center and Bristol Hospice/Hospital.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Bristol from 5PM until 8PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to The Bristol Boys and Girls Club, 255 West Street, Bristol CT 06010.

To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Russ’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.