CBD franchise opens in city

by JAMILA YOUNG

The “Your CBD Store” chain has a new franchise location at 900 Farmington Ave., in Bristol.

The store sells cannabinoid oil in forms of gummies, hard candies, tinctures, water soluble, and creams. They also sell CBD for pets.

Owner Scott Zabka said, “CBD is a cannabidiol; it’s extracting the THC (main psychoactive compound) away from the hemp, so it’s not going to get you high,” said Zabka. “That’s a big misconception. People who have never heard of it, they think it’s something that’s going to get you high.”

Zabka explained, “Everybody has an endocannabinoid system in their body, and you produce CBD naturally. Unfortunately your body doesn’t produce enough. You’re producing it to fight off inflammation, pain, sleeping problems, anxiety, and headaches. When you take it naturally, it’s just going to enhance what your body already has.”

Mike Oricari, a technologist at Bristol Hospital who came into the store, said he had been using CBD for pain. “It helps tremendously. I’ve only been using it for about a month,” said Oricari. “CBD is a miracle.”

Karen Lockhart, who attended the recent grand opening, said she uses CBD to manage the pain and discomfort that came with the stage one cancer, for which she was diagnosed five years ago.

“I’ve been looking for something more natural, instead of taking all this medication I’ve been taking – making me a little loopy, and stuff,” said Lockhart. “They’re very informative here. I think it’s a good place for people to go with any kind of ailments, any kind of issues. If you want to get away from the medication, it’s a good way to go – the natural way, I think.”

Zabka said he prefers the water soluble version of CBD. “Some people want to take it in a tincture, which is the oil under the tongue. I like putting it in a drink, and it’s one of the quickest ways because you’re digesting it,” said Zabka. “We have topical, which are like pain creams. If you take a tincture or water soluble, that’s helping your whole body out. The pain cream is going to help that specific location.”