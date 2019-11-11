BARC thanks BDA, Shaffer Co. at annual gala

The Bristol Development Authority and The Shaffer Company were recognized by the Bristol Adult Resource Center for supporting the mission of “advocating personal growth and community inclusion for all we serve” at BARC’s 9th annual gala, “A Night For Our Stars To Shine.”

During the winter of 2017-18, BARC’s HVAC system stopped working, forcing BARC to close for several days due to loss of heat. They were not able to provide essential programs and services to their clients. Mary Etter, BARC executive director, applied for a Community Development Block Grant through the Bristol Development Authority during the 2018-19 grant cycle. It was awarded the funds, which helped cover the cost of a new HVAC system. The BDA partnered with The Shaffer Company to provide the installation service at no cost.

“This project was yet another example of the support that BDA has provided BARC though the CDBG program. We at BARC are so grateful for the support of the City of Bristol and the BDA, and because of them, our antiquated HVAC system was replaced with state of the art equipment. The Shaffer Company was the perfect choice for installation, and they were a pleasure to work with,” said Mary Etter, BARC executive director in a press release.

CDBG is an entitlement program that is funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development based on the population and demonstrated need of cities and towns throughout the United States. Bristol has received CDBG funds for over 40 years, and the development authority has allocated funds to nonprofit agencies providing services to low-income or disabled residents, to owners of single or multi-family homes in need of essential repairs, and for capital projects at agencies such as BARC in need of critical facility repairs.

“The BDA is grateful to HUD for the opportunity to support programs such as BARC, which have been very important to the Bristol community for many years,” said Dawn Leger, BDA grants administrator and CDBG coordinator in a press release. “CDBG funds enable nonprofits to continue to provide essential programs and services to their clients.”

Applications for the program are due on Jan. 31 each year, and the BDA’s Policy Committee holds public hearings and meetings to determine the allocations for the coming fiscal year.

“The BDA is honored to receive this recognition from BARC. We are happy we were able to provide funding for this project. Replacing the aged HVAC units was necessary to help BARC continue to provide essential programs and services to their clients in this building,” said David Sgro, BDA Housing & Project Specialist in a press release.

“I’m so proud of our team and the great work we do…especially for BARC, who has been our customer since 1989! All our customers are special in their own way and we genuinely love making all our customers more comfortable. BARC holds a very warm spot in our hearts because we believe in BARC’s mission and enjoy working with Mary, Cali and everyone else on the BARC team,” said David Hrdlicka, president and co-owner of The Shaffer Company in a press release.