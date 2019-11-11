Clock museum offers Mantels for the Season Nov. 15

The American Clock & Watch Museum will host its Mantels for the Season event from Friday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 15. It will feature seasonal displays from local businesses and community members. Participants will include Pier 1, The Artificial Flower Shop, Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center, The Inside Story, Modifica Interiors, Kim Ciccarello & Catherine Hoerle, and Broadview Manor.

“This event provides an opportunity for our clocks and watches to become the focal point and inspiration for each display,” said executive director Patti Philippon in a press release. “There was such a positive response to the innovative designs created for last year’s inaugural event that we extended the timing this year so more of our visitors can enjoy the beautiful mantelscapes.”

The event is sponsored by Bristol Health and Liberty Bank, and the event includes the regular museum admission fee. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 1 and is closed on Thanksgiving Day. Beginning on Dec. 6, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.