Local author makes presentation, signs books at nature center Nov. 17

Local author Kevin Estela will be having a free presentation and book signing at The Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Barnes Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol.

Kevin Estela is a bush craft and survival expert, a world traveler, and martial arts instructor. He has worked with the History Channel, and has been a featured guest on numerous broadcasts and podcasts. He has written well over 100 articles for publications such as Survivor’s Edge, American Frontiersman, and the RECOIL network. Estela has recently written a book “101 Skills You Need to Survive in the Woods,” which will be available for purchase at this event. There will also be a presentation on survival skills at 3 p.m., followed by a book signing and reception.

Estela is a longtime teacher at Bristol Central High School. He provides scholarships for children to attend Indian Rock Summer Camp.

For information, please contact Kirsten Tomlinson at 860-583-1234 or ktomlinson@elcct.org.