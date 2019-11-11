Newly elected officials sworn in tonight, Nov. 11

The City of Bristol will hold its 2019 Inauguration Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. as required by the city charter. The ceremony will be held at Bristol Central High School, 480 Wolcott St., in the Main Auditorium.

“The Charter sets the Inauguration of City Officials as the first Monday following the election,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “Due to the fact that it is Veterans Day, we will be acknowledging the veterans community as part of the event. “

Bristol resident Al Caruso, a Navy veteran who served in World War II with the rank of musician – petty officer, will provide piano music before the ceremony. His son-in-law, David Preleski, was re-elected to the City Council representing the second council district.

The Pledge of Allegiance will be done by Bristol native and Marine veteran Brian Zukowski, a friend of Councilman Scott Rosado, who served in the 7th Engineer Support Battalion, Charlie Company.

The Invocation will be given by Rev. Thomas Baran, pastor of Grace Baptist Church. The benediction will be delivered by the Rev. Ivan Ramirez from St. Joseph Catholic Church, the home parish of Zoppo-Sassu, Councilman Peter Kelley and Councilwoman Mary Fortier.

The mayor and city council will be sworn in individually by people of their choosing. The members of the Board of Education and Board of Assessment Appeals will be sworn in as a group. Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be in Bristol to administer the oath to the mayor.

The American Legion Post #2 Color Guard will present the Colors and local residents Maria Salice and Maggie Wernicki will sing during the ceremony.

A light reception and receiving line of the newly elected officials will take place following the event.