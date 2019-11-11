Transfer station extending hours for season

The Transfer Station will have extended hours on:

Thursday, Nov. 14 to Friday, Nov. 15, 7:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21 to Friday, Nov. 22, 7:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29, 7:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The 2019 yard waste season has been extended for paid subscribers through Friday, Dec. 13, weather permitting. Leaves are only collected in brown, biodegradable paper leaf bags. There is no maximum limit to leaf bag collection at a residence. Leaf bags must be placed curbside and not within the residence’s property for proper collection. Leaf bags containing dirt, sand, rocks, sod, or materials other than leaves will not be collected.

Bristol residents also have the opportunity to bring their leaf bags to the Transfer Station each Saturday in November from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A valid driver’s license is required for confirmation of residency. There is no charge for this option, and you do not need a transfer station permit.

For more information, contact the Bristol Public Works Department at (860)584-6125.