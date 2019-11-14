Obituary: Calista N. Goodfield, 92

Calista N. Goodfield, 92, of Terryville, passed away Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019 at Cook Willow Convalescent Home, Plymouth. Calista was born November 14, 1926 in Bristol, CT, she was the daughter of the late Octave J. and Elizabeth (Gaylord) Goodfield. Prior to her retirement she was a nurse at Bristol Hospital. She was a member of the Terryville Congregational Church, sang for the church choir and was also a member of the Plymouth Grange. She is survived by her brother, Octave Goodfield of Southington; her nephews Robert Goodfield and Paul Goodfield and her niece, Catherine.

Funeral services will be held 11AM on Saturday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday prior to the service from 10 to 11AM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com