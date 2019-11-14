Obituary: Charles V. Makara, 92

Charles V. Makara, 92, of Terryville, husband of Gloria (Fournier) Makara passed away Monday November 11, 2019 at home. Charles was born October 10, 1927 in Pequabuck, CT, son of the late John and Eleanor (Wysenski) Makara. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the Wallace Barnes Co. of Bristol. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville and served as an usher. In addition to his wife Gloria he is survived by his daughters, Christine Franks of Plymouth, Judith Mulkey of Tate, GA, Janet Kimball and her husband Donald of Tilton, NH, Gloria Clair and her husband Randy of Wolcott; his sister, Joan Lebron of Bristol, 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11:00AM at St. Casimir Church, Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at St. Casimir Church, Friday prior to the mass from 10 to 11AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Hospice, P.O. Box 977, Bristol, CT 06010. Scott Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

