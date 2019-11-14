Obituary: John P. “Papa” Kuntz, 73

John P. Kuntz “Papa”, 73, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain.

John was born in Punxsutawney, PA on February 16, 1946. He graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1965.

He was married to Donna M. (Doolittle) Kuntz in Bristol on June 5, 1976; they were married for 43 years.

John was a Vietnam Veteran, a well-respected meat cutter, a member of the Bristol Fish and Game Club, and Antique Automobile Club.

He embraced his role as patriarch of the family and hosted all family gatherings with his wife.

John is survived by his wife Donna; his daughters Patricia Roberts, Debby Libby, Tracey (Kuntz) Parker, Lisa (Kuntz) Frojen and Lori (Kuntz) Tribuzio; his grandchildren Shayna Roberts, Autumn Roberts, CheyAnne Roberts (his best buddy), Kaden Roberts, Amber Gainer, Jesse Libby, Paige Kay, Kristen Parker, Ashley Parker, Peter Tribuzio, Marina Tribuzio and Jacob Tribuzio; eleven great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law Richard and Candy Doolittle; his sister-in-law and friend Doreen Johnson and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Velma Kuntz; his son Steven Roberts; son-in-law Jeff Libby; grandson Rocco Tribuzio; two brothers and a sister.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol followed by a funeral service at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at West Cemetery, Bristol.

