Girls volleyball: Local teams use CCC tourney as tune-up for states

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

Both the volleyball programs from Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern were involved with the recent 2019 Central Connecticut Conference Tournament Championship.

And for the squads, it was a chance for a little tune-up before the Class L championships commenced.

The Rams, ranked sixth in the CCC fray, were eliminated in second round action against No. 3 RHAM while the top ranked Lancers earned their way to the champion against the Sachems to end the week.

In opening round action on Monday, Nov. 4, No. 1 Eastern defeated 16th seeded Farmington in straight sets (25-21, 25-23, 25-23).

Ryley Plourde picked up 11 kills and four digs; Zoe Lowe added nine kills and three aces; Hannah Webber zipped up nine kills; and Leah Chipman bumped up 35 assists to lead the Lancers.

On that same evening, Central downed No. 11 Enfield by a 3-0 final (25-8, 25-21, 25-18).

Middle hitter Kat Ross ramped up 12 kills and rejected five shots while Ashleigh Clark dished out 30 assists.

And then on Tuesday, Nov. 5, both programs were back at it again in the quarterfinal round.

Eastern dropped ninth-rated Glastonbury, 3-1 (25-11, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18), while Central fell to RHAM, 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24).

Lowe filled up the stat sheet with 22 kills, 11 digs, four aces while Plourde nabbed 12 kills and three digs for Eastern.

Central entered Class L tournament action at 15-5.

In the semifinal round, the Lancers were a 3-1 winner over No. 4 Conard (25-10, 25-18, 19-25, and 25-23) on Thursday, Nov. 7 from Avon High School.

Webber added five kills; Brooke Dorsio dropped down five aces; Rebecca Bender bumped up 23 digs; Lucy Winarski had six digs; Caucci collected four digs; and Chipman boosted 31 assists and 10 digs over the winning effort.

But in the finals on Saturday, RHAM won the CCC Tournament championship behind a 3-0 win of 25-21, 25-21, and 25-15.

It was the Lancers (22-1) first loss of the season.

Lowe tallied 17 kills, four aces, and eight digs; Plourde had six kills and two blocks; Webber added seven kills; and Chipman zipped up 33 assists and seven digs.

Central Connecticut Conference – 2019 Girls Volleyball Tournament Championship

*The tournament consists of the top 16 teams with the best CCC records in the conference. The squads were ranked based on the results of the 16 assigned CCC matches. The higher seeds were the home team over the first two rounds with the final two rounds commencing from Avon High School.

The Rankings – Opening Round – Monday, Nov. 4

#1 Bristol Eastern 3, #16 Farmington 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-23)

#2 Avon 3, #15 Berlin 2 (26-28, 25-17, 25-11, 24-26, 15-7)

#3 RHAM 3, #14 New Britain 0 (25-14, 25-8, 25-14)

#4 Conard 3, #13 Southington 0 (25-18, 25-22, 26-24)

#5 South Windsor 3, #12 Wethersfield 0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-16)

#6 Bristol Central 3, #11 Enfield 0 (25-8, 25-21, 25-18)

#7 East Catholic 3, #10 Platt 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-20)

#9 Glastonbury 3, #8 Newington 2 (12-25, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 15-13)

Round one: Bristol Eastern 3, Farmington 0

Highlights – Ryley Plourde 11 kills, 4 digs; Zoe Lowe, 9 kills, 3 aces; Hannah Webber, 9 kills, 2 kills; Ariana Caucci, 4 kills; Brooke Dorsio, 3 kills, 6 digs; Rebecca Bender, 3 aces, 14 digs; Leah Chipman, 11 digs, 2 aces, 35 assists; Lucy Winarski, 5 digs.

Bristol Central 3, Enfield 0:

Highlights – Kat Ross, 12 kills, 5 blocks, 4 service aces; Ashleigh Clark 30 assists, 5 digs.

Second Round – Tuesday, Nov. 5

#1 Bristol Eastern 3, #9 Glastonbury 1 (25-11, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18)

#2 Avon 3, #7 East Catholic 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-21)

#3 RHAM 3, #6 Bristol Central 1 (25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24)

#4 Conard 3, #5 South Windsor 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-10)

Round two: Bristol Eastern 3, Glastonbury 1

Highlights – Zoe Lowe, 22 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces; Ryley Plourde, 12 kills, 3 digs; Ariana Caucci 7 kills; Hannah Webber, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Rebecca Bender, 14 digs; Lucy Winarski, 3 digs; Brooke Dorsio, 15 digs; Leah Chipman 48 assists, 4 aces, 10 digs.

RHAM 3, Bristol Central 1

Highlights – Kat Ross, 19 kills; Ashleigh Clark 30 assists.

NOTES…Peyton Greger, Kathryn Ross, Ashleigh Clark and Emily Ericson were named to the CCC South All-Conference team…Central entered the Class L tournament fray at 15-5.

Semifinal Round – Thursday, Nov. 7 (from Avon High School)

#1 Bristol Eastern 3, #4 Conard 1 (25-10, 25-18, 19-25, and 25-23)

#3 RHAM 3, #2 Avon 1 (25-18, 15-25, 25-18, and 25-22)

Bristol Eastern 3, Conard 1

Highlights: Zoe Lowe, 17 kills, 4 aces, 20 digs; Ryley Plourde, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Hannah Webber, five kills; Brooke Dorsio, 5 aces; Rebecca Bender, 23 digs; Lucy Winarski, 6 digs; Ariana Caucci, 4 digs; Leah Chipman, 31 assists, 10 digs.

Finals – Saturday, Nov. 9 (from Avon High School)

#2 RHAM 3, #1 Bristol Eastern 0 – 25-21, 25-21, and 25-15

Highlights: Zoe Lowe, 17 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs; Ryley Plourde, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Hannah Webber, 7 kills; Brooke Dorsio, 3 kills, 3 digs; Rebecca Bender, 2 aces, 8 digs; Lucy Winarski, 5 digs; Ariana Caucci, 3 digs; Leah Chipman, 33 assists, 7 digs…The Lancers (22-1) entered the CIAC Class L tournament as the number one seed.