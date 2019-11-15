Gridiron Preview: Bristol teams to face tough foes

by MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

BRISTOL – We’re getting close to Thanksgiving and Week 9 of the scholastic football season encompasses three stern challenges.

The outfit from Bristol Central is home to square off against Conard from West Hartford while the program at Bristol Eastern is on the road for a battle against South Windsor.

And St. Paul Catholic takes on a Torrington aggression that always gives the Falcons a good test.

Here’s the deal with all three games:

Bristol Central (4-4) vs. Conard (5-3)

Location: from the turf field at Bristol Central High School

Date and Time: Friday, November 15 at 6 p.m.

The All-Time Series: It’s the 21st all-time match-up between the schools and the Chieftains hold a 16-4 edge. However, it’s been a while since the squads squared off.

Last Week: Central lost to Newington, 21-16, while Conard spiked South Windsor, 45-6.

Quick Facts: Conard comes in with a boatload of momentum, thanks to its 39-point demolition over South Windsor… The Chieftains simply buzzed the Bobcats, scoring on six of its seven drives to start the contest with quarterback Israel Lopez leading the charge…The chucker for threw three touchdowns, rushing for another, and the Central defense knows who it needs to slow down…Zach Cohen, Silas Bridges, and Emmett Coco all caught touchdown receptions while Arsen Shtefan and Will Ball both rushed in scores for Conard…Since getting shutout by Simsbury on Oct. 11, Conard is 3-0 and has scored a combined 123 points – winning four of its last five games…The Chieftains can be aggressive offensively so Central needs to be ready for that…Conard, however, gives up some points and if Victor Rosa (18 rushes, 163 yards against Newington) can find some room, he’s going to put up some big yardage against the squad…Back Tre Jones (5-69) and Shawn Rodriguez have been playing really well as of late and Conard’s defense has to make that first tackle count or pay the price…And allowing the Newington offense just 21 points is a credit to the Central defense last week, just missing out on the win…This game is going to be a good one.

Final analysis: Central gets the win over Conard.

Bristol Eastern (2-6) vs. South Windsor (2-6)

Location: at the turf field on the campus of South Windsor High School

Date and Time: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

The All-Time Series: Eastern and South Windsor tangle for the 10th time with Eastern carrying a 5-3-1 edge in the series.

Last Season: Eastern did not play the Bobcats and haven’t beaten the program since 2005 (19-8 win at South Windsor).

Last Week: Eastern fell at Platt, 39-13, while South Windsor fell at Conard 45-6.

Quick Facts: Who is going to win its third game on Saturday morning? It could be the Lancers…Both squads dropped tough games the previous week but Eastern was starting to jumpstart its offense in the fourth quarter against Platt and should that carry-over to South Windsor, the Lancers will be in good shape…South Windsor quarterback Logan Daley will throw the ball around from time to time but if the Lancers can make that first tackle count, that will go a long way in defeating the Bobcats…The home squad goes into the game on a three-game losing streak, posting six losses over its past seven games…The Lancers saw sophomore back Alex Marshall rush for 89 yards while QB Bryce Curtin threw for 82 yards as the offense was showing some signs of life at Platt…It’s the final game before Thanksgiving and a win over the Bobcats would be a huge deal in terms of momentum.

Final analysis: Eastern has a legitimate chance in beating the Bobcats. Let’s see them get to the pay window on Saturday.

St. Paul Catholic (2-6) vs. Torrington (5-3)

Location: from McPhee Field from the campus of St. Paul Catholic High School

Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

The All-Time Series: The Falcons have played Torrington every year since joining the Naugatuck Valley League in 2009, carrying a 6-4 record against the Raiders.

Last Season: St. Paul Catholic won at Torrington by a 48-36 final back on Nov. 9.

Last Week: The Falcons spun Kennedy, 18-13, while the Raiders were upset by Holy Cross, 14-7.

Quick Facts: Torrington lost a hard fought contest to Holy Cross last week, watching its sliding playoff chances fall off a cliff…The Raiders simply couldn’t execute on the offensive end against Cross…The Falcons will attack Torrington via the run and the Raiders have to slow down a couple slick backs if they want to snare a victory this weekend…The Falcons’ Josh Silva ran in two touchdowns while Max Peruta added another in the squad’s big win over Kennedy last week. Those are the two rushers Torrington will have to mark from the onset…And over the last four games, the St. Paul Catholics’ defense has been very good, allowing just 68 points for an average of 17.0 points-per-game during that stretch…The Falcons could add to Torrington’s miseries with a win in Bristol this Friday.

Final analysis: In a close one, Torrington falls to St. Paul Catholic.